Adrien Broner Chants "F*ck The Police" In Officers' Faces After Being Swatted

BY Alexander Cole
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Adrien Broner, of Cincinnati, center, greets fans after defeating Khabib Allakhveriev in the 12-round WBA super lightweight
Adrien Broner, of Cincinnati, center, greets fans after defeating Khabib Allakhveriev in the 12-round WBA super lightweight bout, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2015, at US Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Adrien Broner and DeenTheGreat have been responsible for some controversial live streams, and now, they are the victims of swatting.

Adrien Broner and DeenTheGreat have stirred up loads of controversy since getting into the streaming world. Overall, some fans feel as though their behavior has been unacceptable.

This is especially true regarding Broner, who has been making women feel uncomfortable. Upon rejection, he forces the issue, and it creates an unsafe environment. We saw this just a couple of nights ago with the likes of Amber Rose.

Now, Broner and DeenTheGreat are going viral for a completely different reason. While on stream Wednesday, the two were swatted. For those who don't know what that means, it's simple. Someone calls the SWAT team and says a particular home is at major risk of carrying out a serious crime. Whether that be hostage taking or drug dealing.

The police are left with no choice but to investigate, and in this instance, that is exactly what they did. However, Broner and DeenTheGreat weren't going to let the police in without having some fun.

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Adrien Broner and DeenTheGreat Swatted

In the clip above, you can watch DeenTheGreat and Adrien Broner give the police grief for their intrusion. They ended up blasting some Boosie, all while yelling "F*ck the police" as the cops made their way up the stairs.

Clearly, they didn't seem to care about their presence and were openly trying to get some sort of reaction. It should be noted that swatting is highly illegal, so it is easy to see why both streamers were upset with the situation.

Eventually, the cops confirmed that there were no crimes being committed. Subsequently, they left, and the stream resumed towards its natural conclusion.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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