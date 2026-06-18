Adrien Broner Chants "F*ck The Police" In Officers' Faces After Being Swatted

Adrien Broner and DeenTheGreat have stirred up loads of controversy since getting into the streaming world. Overall, some fans feel as though their behavior has been unacceptable.

This is especially true regarding Broner, who has been making women feel uncomfortable. Upon rejection, he forces the issue, and it creates an unsafe environment. We saw this just a couple of nights ago with the likes of Amber Rose.

Now, Broner and DeenTheGreat are going viral for a completely different reason. While on stream Wednesday, the two were swatted. For those who don't know what that means, it's simple. Someone calls the SWAT team and says a particular home is at major risk of carrying out a serious crime. Whether that be hostage taking or drug dealing.

The police are left with no choice but to investigate, and in this instance, that is exactly what they did. However, Broner and DeenTheGreat weren't going to let the police in without having some fun.

Adrien Broner and DeenTheGreat Swatted

In the clip above, you can watch DeenTheGreat and Adrien Broner give the police grief for their intrusion. They ended up blasting some Boosie, all while yelling "F*ck the police" as the cops made their way up the stairs.

Clearly, they didn't seem to care about their presence and were openly trying to get some sort of reaction. It should be noted that swatting is highly illegal, so it is easy to see why both streamers were upset with the situation.