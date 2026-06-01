Big Meech Reveals the Most Cash He Ever Had at One Time

There’s nothing that quite shattered the mystique of BMF more than the Starz show executive-produced by 50 Cent. The legacy of Big Meech, who was incarcerated at the time, was explored through his son’s portrayal, and the fallout between Lil Meech and Fif ultimately came at the cost of the show. Big Meech came home, and things have been rather slow.

What’s interesting is that Meech has done little press except a few interviews here and there. So all of the mythology surrounding BMF has largely been limited to the Starz series or word of mouth from those who’ve been around Meech.

However, that changed this week when Big Meech joined the modern-day Dumb & Dumber duo, Adrien Broner and DeenTheGreat, on stream. But the major takeaway from the stream was when Meech revealed that the most amount of cash he’s ever held at one time–and it’s upward of half a billion dollars. While DeenTheGreat sounded shocked at the prospect of having that much at once, Adrien Broner followed up with a crucial question: where do you keep that type of cash?

“You don’t. You hurry up and get rid of it. Hurry up and get it away from you,” Meech explained. “That’s what you do. You don’t put it nowhere. You count it and get it out of there.”

BMF Is Canceled

BMF came to an end in 2025 after four seasons, although Starz and the show’s producers touted its ratings and success throughout the series. Some rumors suggested that it was the result of a brewing feud between 50 Cent and Big Meech. However, the decision seemingly aligned with Starz's decision to develop new shows rather than continue existing ones because those are typically more expensive to keep up.