Why Was "BMF" Canceled? 50 Cent & Big Meech Beef Causes Rumors

"BMF," the retelling of Big Meech's Black Mafia Family, is one of many TV shows 50 Cent collaborated with Starz on.

Starz recently announced that they canceled the BMF show after its fourth season wrapped up a bit over two months ago, and folks can't help but look to 50 Cent for answers. He infamously ended up beefing with the Black Mafia Family boss the series is based on, Big Meech, and fans wonder if this impacted the show's trajectory.

However, according to Deadline, the cancelation has nothing to do with this feud. Rather, the publication suggested that network CEO Jeffrey Hirsch hinted at this decision back in March. He announced a change in approach, prioritizing the creation of new shows rather than the sustainability of established programs that get progressively more demanding budgets. For example, the Power universe is wrapping up its current shows while developing prequel projects and spinoffs.

A similar vision existed for the BMF universe, but we will see what happens with that given 50 Cent's Starz tensions and the Big Meech situation. This also extended into 50 feuding with Lil Meech, who played his father on BMF. As such, there are a lot of questions here.

50 Cent Big Meech Beef
NBA: Playoffs-New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers
May 27, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Curtis James Jackson III, known professionally as 50 Cent, is seen on court prior to the second quarter of game four of the eastern conference finals between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For those unaware, 50 Cent's beef with Big Meech stems from a link-up the latter had with the former's enemy Rick Ross shortly after Meech's release from prison. The G-Unit mogul later launched snitching allegations against his former collaborator, which the former crime boss staunchly denied. Deadline claims that this feud did cause tension and anxiety on the sets of BMF's third and fourth seasons.

50 Cent has many other projects to develop, and it's still kind of unclear if he will continue to work with Starz despite their rifts here and there. Also, they have the British boxing drama show Fightland to consider.

With all this in mind, we doubt the feud between Fif and the Meeches will slow down anytime soon. After all, they will have plenty to troll each other over and boast in the face of their relationship's breakdown. For fans of BMF, it seems like a bittersweet and messily unsatisfying end. But the franchise is not done, so there is still some solid hope.

