On September 21, social media personality Celine Powell set off a viral controversy by posting a series of Instagram Stories and screenshots claiming a romantic connection with actor Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory.

The posts included photos of the two together and captions alleging that Lil Meech lied about their relationship. Powell also alleged Lil Meech struggled financially and frequently used substances.

Powell’s captions were highly detailed. She claimed that Lil Meech lived rent-free in an apartment tied to Floyd Mayweather. He relied on her for gifts and support, and regularly took pills and lean. The posts presented Powell as exposing a truth that contradicted Lil Meech’s public denials.

Celine Powell shared a recorded phone conversation in which Lil Meech appears to plead for the content to be removed. In the audio, he says, “I’m begging you, please delete this stuff. This is my reputation, bro. I apologize for saying what I said to you. Celine, I said that to get the post deleted, Celine. That’s not how I tried to make you seem. I apologize for that.”

The recording conveys urgency and a clear concern for protecting his public image amid the viral attention.

Celine Powell & Lil Meech

The situation drew further attention when 50 Cent chimed in on Instagram. In reaction, he commented, “PLEASE, please, please baby please stop this is my reputation. BMF done show over, but yall street [ninja emoji] so you know get it out the mud.”

50’s comment adds to the scrutiny surrounding Lil Meech’s reputation and the impact such viral disputes can have on both personal and professional brands connected to the BMF series.

Taken together, Powell’s posts, the screenshots, and Lil Meech’s audio highlight a tense public dispute over personal boundaries and accountability. While Powell’s materials suggest misconduct or misrepresentation, Lil Meech’s plea for deletion emphasizes his desire to control the narrative. To avoid the damage to his career.