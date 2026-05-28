DeenTheGreat Hugs Celina Powell After Being Bailed Out Of Jail By Adrien Broner

BY Alexander Cole
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Screenshot 2026-05-27 105959
Image via DeenTheGreat YouTube
DeenTheGreat was recently arrested for an alleged attempted robbery, and now, some of his famous friends are coming to his aid.

DeenTheGreat found himself on the wrong side of the law on Wednesday morning as he was arrested in Miami-Dade County for an alleged attempted robbery. At this time, details of the alleged incident are sparse; however, we do know this did cause an uproar in the streaming world.

Prior to his arrest, Deen had been streaming with former professional boxer Adrien Broner. These streams were gaining notoriety for all of the wrong reasons, as Broner had been spotted making women uncomfortable.

Regardless, in many respects, DeenTheGreat was Broner's pathway into the streaming world. With Deen incarcerated, Broner would have to navigate the space by himself. Needless to say, it did not take long for Broner to bail Deen out of jail.

On Wednesday night, Broner went live from outside the jail, and he even brought Celina Powell along for the ride. Powell has been a fixture of their streams, so it only made sense for her to tag along.

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DeenTheGreat Greets Celina Powell

In the video above, courtesy of TMZ, DeenTheGreat can be spotted hugging Powell. It was a warm embrace and an example of how the two have become well-acquainted throughout their streaming endeavors.

With that being said, it is unclear how this latest arrest is going to impact DeenTheGreat and his ability to stream. It feels as though he has been streaming daily since his rise to fame. Having said that, there is a very good chance that the fans will get to see him on stream tonight.

If he does go live, then there will likely be a few more viewers than usual, as they look for clarity on this situation. As for Broner, streaming seems to be his new career, and he is showing no signs of looking elsewhere.

Read More: Celina Powell's Most Infamous (Alleged) Sneaky Links

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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