DeenTheGreat Hugs Celina Powell After Being Bailed Out Of Jail By Adrien Broner

DeenTheGreat found himself on the wrong side of the law on Wednesday morning as he was arrested in Miami-Dade County for an alleged attempted robbery. At this time, details of the alleged incident are sparse; however, we do know this did cause an uproar in the streaming world.

Prior to his arrest, Deen had been streaming with former professional boxer Adrien Broner. These streams were gaining notoriety for all of the wrong reasons, as Broner had been spotted making women uncomfortable.

Regardless, in many respects, DeenTheGreat was Broner's pathway into the streaming world. With Deen incarcerated, Broner would have to navigate the space by himself. Needless to say, it did not take long for Broner to bail Deen out of jail.

On Wednesday night, Broner went live from outside the jail, and he even brought Celina Powell along for the ride. Powell has been a fixture of their streams, so it only made sense for her to tag along.

DeenTheGreat Greets Celina Powell

In the video above, courtesy of TMZ, DeenTheGreat can be spotted hugging Powell. It was a warm embrace and an example of how the two have become well-acquainted throughout their streaming endeavors.

With that being said, it is unclear how this latest arrest is going to impact DeenTheGreat and his ability to stream. It feels as though he has been streaming daily since his rise to fame. Having said that, there is a very good chance that the fans will get to see him on stream tonight.