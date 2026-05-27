DeenTheGreat Arrested In Florida For Alleged Attempted Robbery

DeenTheGreat has reportedly been arrested in Miami-Dade County, according to a new report from TMZ. The livestreamer is currently being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami. As per the report, the arrest came with a robbery/strongarm/attempt charge. For now, the bond has yet to be set, although it should be processed relatively soon.

At this time, it is unclear what the circumstances of the arrest were and what the exact robbery allegations entail. Last night, DeenTheGreat had been streaming with Deshae Frost, Adrien Broner, and Tekashi 6ix9ine.

DeenTheGreat is someone who is known for his on-stream antics. Furthermore, he is a boxing influencer of sorts and has been looking to embark on a professional career. His relationship with Broner is further proof of his attempts to embed himself within the sport of boxing.

DeenTheGreat Arrest

In fact, over the past couple of weeks, Broner and DeenTheGreat have been streaming on a consistent basis. During these streams, Broner has exhibited erratic behavior that has left fans concerned. For instance, we recently saw a stream in which Sexyy Red was being hit on by Broner in an uncomfortable fashion.

As for DeenTheGreat, it remains to be seen what is going to become of this story. At the moment, the arrest is still very fresh. According to TMZ, it occurred on Wednesday morning, and the streamer is still in the process of being booked. It could be hours before he is officially released on bond.