DeenTheGreat Arrested In Florida For Alleged Attempted Robbery

BY Alexander Cole
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Image via DeenTheGreat YouTube
Streamer DeenTheGreat is reportedly being charged with attempted robbery, and he is currently in custody in Miami-Dade County.

DeenTheGreat has reportedly been arrested in Miami-Dade County, according to a new report from TMZ. The livestreamer is currently being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami. As per the report, the arrest came with a robbery/strongarm/attempt charge. For now, the bond has yet to be set, although it should be processed relatively soon.

At this time, it is unclear what the circumstances of the arrest were and what the exact robbery allegations entail. Last night, DeenTheGreat had been streaming with Deshae Frost, Adrien Broner, and Tekashi 6ix9ine.

DeenTheGreat is someone who is known for his on-stream antics. Furthermore, he is a boxing influencer of sorts and has been looking to embark on a professional career. His relationship with Broner is further proof of his attempts to embed himself within the sport of boxing.

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DeenTheGreat Arrest

In fact, over the past couple of weeks, Broner and DeenTheGreat have been streaming on a consistent basis. During these streams, Broner has exhibited erratic behavior that has left fans concerned. For instance, we recently saw a stream in which Sexyy Red was being hit on by Broner in an uncomfortable fashion.

As for DeenTheGreat, it remains to be seen what is going to become of this story. At the moment, the arrest is still very fresh. According to TMZ, it occurred on Wednesday morning, and the streamer is still in the process of being booked. It could be hours before he is officially released on bond.

Having said that, this is a developing story, so stay tuned to HotNewHopHop as we will be sure to bring you the latest news and updates.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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