Ray J Disgusts Himself After Giving Shannon Sharpe Some NSFW Intel About Kim Kardashian

Ray J made some wild comments on Shannon's show.

Let us know what you thought of Ray J's appearance on Club Shay Shay, in the comments section down below. Did you feel like this was the best platform for him to come on and talk about his past? What was your favorite part of the interview? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

The singer subsequently hopped back over the couch and said that "it smelled good." Sharpe didn't really seem to understand what was happening, although it was all very humorous. Ray J is known for being an eccentric guy, and this interview was definitely a great example of this. There were many great tidbits throughout the talk, and it is yet another example of Club Shay Shay getting the rawest version of its guests.

Recently, Ray J got to sit down with Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay. It was here where Ray J spilled the beans on his interpersonal relationships and some of the situations he has dealt with over the years. During the interview, Sharpe asked if he could recall the moment he found out his sex tape had leaked. Instead of giving a serious answer, the artist said all he could remember was how it smelled. The artist was referring to Kim's private parts, and the NSFW confession had him jokingly cowering behind Sharpe's couch.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.