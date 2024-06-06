Ray J Disgusts Himself After Giving Shannon Sharpe Some NSFW Intel About Kim Kardashian

Ray J made some wild comments on Shannon's show.

Ray J is an artist who has certainly been through a lot over the course of his career. Overall, one of his most infamous moments involves none other than Kim Kardashian. The singer and reality star has a sex tape with Kardashian, who is now an internationally renowned superstar. Although this could have been career-ending for both of them, they ultimately came away alright. Kardashian went on to start numerous empires, while Ray J has been a huge player in the tech space.

Recently, Ray J got to sit down with Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay. It was here where Ray J spilled the beans on his interpersonal relationships and some of the situations he has dealt with over the years. During the interview, Sharpe asked if he could recall the moment he found out his sex tape had leaked. Instead of giving a serious answer, the artist said all he could remember was how it smelled. The artist was referring to Kim's private parts, and the NSFW confession had him jokingly cowering behind Sharpe's couch.

Ray J x Club Shay Shay

The singer subsequently hopped back over the couch and said that "it smelled good." Sharpe didn't really seem to understand what was happening, although it was all very humorous. Ray J is known for being an eccentric guy, and this interview was definitely a great example of this. There were many great tidbits throughout the talk, and it is yet another example of Club Shay Shay getting the rawest version of its guests.

Let us know what you thought of Ray J's appearance on Club Shay Shay, in the comments section down below. Did you feel like this was the best platform for him to come on and talk about his past? What was your favorite part of the interview? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

