Ray J's 19-Year-Old Hit "One Wish" Could Be Viewed As A Potential Metaphor For His Career

Ray J's "One Wish" may be for things to be steady going forward.

Ray J has had one of the more interesting careers in music. The McComb, Mississippi multi-talent has played the role of R&B songwriter, television star, entrepreneur, among other things. However, it seems like no matter what, the thing that people will remember him for is the infamous sex tape. Him and an ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian were constantly in the headlines in some fashion because of it, and it still comes up today. In fact, an interview with Shannon Sharpe's podcast, Club Shay Shay, just dropped with him and he still had a hard time talking about it.

However, the speed bumps did not stop with Kim. Ray J also had a tumultuous relationship with Love & Hip-Hop co-star Princess Love. They announced divorce after divorce, and it just seemed that they were never on the same page. Now, the troubled music mogul is tied to Sukihana, who is a controversial figure in her own right. Sometimes, it feels like Ray J could use "One Wish" from a genie or something to remove all of the headaches from his life.

Relisten To "One Wish" By Ray J

In retrospect, his 2005 smash hit could be viewed as a metaphor for wanting the trajectory of his career to be different than it turned out to be. Two lines that feel all too real now are, "I swear, if I lose a second chance with you / I wouldn't know what to do". Things can always improve, and Ray J may be getting a second chance now to rewrite his legacy going forward.

