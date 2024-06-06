Ray J Claims Amber Rose Asked To Sleep With Him Every Night While Filming "College Hill"

BYLavender Alexandria327 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Rolling Out 2018 Ride Conference
ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 28: Singer/television personality Ray J speaks onstage during RollingOut 2018 Ride Conference at Loudermilk Conference Center on September 28, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Fans have expressed skepticism over the claim.

Earlier this week, The Jason Lee Show's newest episode dropped featuring an extended interview with Ray J. The pair had plenty to talk about as the interview itself spans nearly three hours. But they also proved that there's still plenty of interest in the multi-medium public figure as the video racked up more than 160k views on YouTube in just the first day it was available. While many parts have stood out to fans, one particular comment about Amber Rose continues to pop back up.

“I could tell you Amber was seeing ghosts in the house,” Ray J says while discussing his time on the BET+ celebrity edition of College Hill. “She’s like, ‘Ray J, I need you to come up and sleep with me every night ’cause I see ghosts,'” he continues. He never got around to actually watching the show as he later admits, but he's pretty sure they didn't show the full extent of the time the pair spent together. “I don’t know how much they showed, but we slept together most of the show," he concludes. Check out the full interview where he comments on a variety of other subjects below.

Read More: Ray J Disgusts Himself After Giving Shannon Sharpe Some NSFW Intel About Kim Kardashian

Ray J Talks Sharing A Bed With Amber Rose

During a recent appearance on Club Shay Shay, Ray J honed in on the importance off his now notorious sex tape with Kim Kardashian. He event went as far as to claim that the current landscape of NSFW content online headlined by OnlyFans wouldn't exist in the same way without his original tape leading the way. That claim was also met by plenty of skepticism from fans online.

What do you think of Ray J's stories of sleeping with Amber Rose on a nightly basis while filming his celebrity season of College Hill? Do you agree with some of the fans expressing skepticism over his comments? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Ray J's 19-Year-Old Hit "One Wish" Could Be Viewed As A Potential Metaphor For His Career

[Via]

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
Patrick McMullan ArchivesMusicRay J Blames The Creation Of OnlyFans On His Infamous Sex Tape796
Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game OneMusicRay J Disgusts Himself After Giving Shannon Sharpe Some NSFW Intel About Kim Kardashian1345
ray j one wishMusicRay J's 19-Year-Old Hit "One Wish" Could Be Viewed As A Potential Metaphor For His Career148
2019 Urban One Honors - ArrivalsMusicRay J Reveals Brandy Hasn't Been Inviting Him To Family Gatherings943