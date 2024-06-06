Ray J Claims Amber Rose Asked To Sleep With Him Every Night While Filming "College Hill"

Fans have expressed skepticism over the claim.

Earlier this week, The Jason Lee Show's newest episode dropped featuring an extended interview with Ray J. The pair had plenty to talk about as the interview itself spans nearly three hours. But they also proved that there's still plenty of interest in the multi-medium public figure as the video racked up more than 160k views on YouTube in just the first day it was available. While many parts have stood out to fans, one particular comment about Amber Rose continues to pop back up.

“I could tell you Amber was seeing ghosts in the house,” Ray J says while discussing his time on the BET+ celebrity edition of College Hill. “She’s like, ‘Ray J, I need you to come up and sleep with me every night ’cause I see ghosts,'” he continues. He never got around to actually watching the show as he later admits, but he's pretty sure they didn't show the full extent of the time the pair spent together. “I don’t know how much they showed, but we slept together most of the show," he concludes. Check out the full interview where he comments on a variety of other subjects below.

Ray J Talks Sharing A Bed With Amber Rose

During a recent appearance on Club Shay Shay, Ray J honed in on the importance off his now notorious sex tape with Kim Kardashian. He event went as far as to claim that the current landscape of NSFW content online headlined by OnlyFans wouldn't exist in the same way without his original tape leading the way. That claim was also met by plenty of skepticism from fans online.