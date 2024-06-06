Ray J Reveals Brandy Hasn't Been Inviting Him To Family Gatherings

Ray J's Club Shay Shay interview came with lots of new information.

On top of all of this, Ray J had some more somber admissions throughout the conversation. For instance, he revealed that he and his sister Brandy haven't always been on the best of terms. As he explains, the two have always had very different goals. While she might take herself a bit more seriously, Ray J has had a knack for being involved in more salacious headlines. Furthermore, his projects haven't always aligned with hers. Consequently, this has allegedly led to Ray J being excluded from some recent family events.

Ray J Reveals His Family Dynamic

Ray J seemed pretty hurt while talking about all of this, and it is easy to see why. It is never easy to deal with family issues, and you can see the love the artist has for his sister. Whether or not they can solve those issues, is still to be determined. That said, he does seem to know what it will take. Ultimately, he thinks compartmentalizing his work from his family life could do the trick. Either way, it was an emotional moment of the interview, and it speaks to the singer's willingness to be vulnerable.