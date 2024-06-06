Ray J Reveals Brandy Hasn't Been Inviting Him To Family Gatherings

OXON HILL, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 05: Ray J and Brandy attend 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland.
Ray J's Club Shay Shay interview came with lots of new information.

Ray J got to appear on Club Shay Shay this week, and as you have probably noticed on social media, the episode has been making waves. Overall, Ray J had some very interesting comments throughout his appearance on the podcast. Much of the time he was on Shannon Sharpe's show, he got to speak about his sex tape with Kim Kardashian and the fallout from that. However, he also got to speak about his life in the tech industry and how his investments have helped him become wealthier.

On top of all of this, Ray J had some more somber admissions throughout the conversation. For instance, he revealed that he and his sister Brandy haven't always been on the best of terms. As he explains, the two have always had very different goals. While she might take herself a bit more seriously, Ray J has had a knack for being involved in more salacious headlines. Furthermore, his projects haven't always aligned with hers. Consequently, this has allegedly led to Ray J being excluded from some recent family events.

Ray J Reveals His Family Dynamic

Ray J seemed pretty hurt while talking about all of this, and it is easy to see why. It is never easy to deal with family issues, and you can see the love the artist has for his sister. Whether or not they can solve those issues, is still to be determined. That said, he does seem to know what it will take. Ultimately, he thinks compartmentalizing his work from his family life could do the trick. Either way, it was an emotional moment of the interview, and it speaks to the singer's willingness to be vulnerable.

Let us know how you feel about this admission from the artist, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that there is a way he can resolve this familial issue with Brandy? How did you feel about the artist's most recent interview on Club Shay Shay? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

