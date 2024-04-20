Sukihana Fuels Ray J Dating Rumors, Shows Off Luxury Gifts

Could things be heating up between Ray J and Suki?

Ray J and Princess Love decided to officially go their separate ways for the fourth time in February. Since then, he's been spotted various times alongside none other than Sukihana. The two of them bought out Chanel earlier this month, for example, in celebration of the launch of his latest endeavor, Tronix Network. Suki is set to executive produce a series on the network, Little Coochies of Las Vegas, though further details of that have yet to be revealed.

While it's apparent that the duo have created a solid business relationship, some social media users speculate that it might be more. This was only compounded when the Baddies icon took to Instagram to show off some lavish gifts he recently spoiled her with. Yesterday (April 19), she posted a clip of a room flooded with designer shopping bags, shoe boxes, and more. She later posted footage of her and her daughter getting off a private jet, seemingly in Vegas.

Sukihana Thanks Ray J For Her Designer Items

“So thankful [teary-eyed emoji]," she captioned the carousel. "Idk what to say thank you, @rayj.” Obviously, this could all just be the beginning of the production of her show. Commenters can't help but suspect that things are heating up between the two reality stars, however, though this is unconfirmed.

Even though things could be looking up for Ray J on the relationship front these days, he still has quite a few loose ends to tie up regarding his split from Princess Love. Earlier this month, he responded to her divorce filing with a request for joint physical and legal custody of their two children. What do you think of all the luxury gifts Ray J bought for Sukihana? What about the two of them sparking dating rumors? Would they make a good couple? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

