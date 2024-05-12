Sukihana & Ray J Tease Tronix Music Short Film "Hangover 69" With New Single

Lately, Sukihana and Ray J have been spending plenty of time together, and currently have several things in the works. The duo has been seen buying out designer stores, and of course, setting the stage for her upcoming series on his new Tronix Network. Now, they've revealed yet another project that they've been collaborating on as of late, a new song.

The raunchy track, titled "Throwing Stacks," comes ahead of an upcoming Tronix Music short film, Hangover 69. Reportedly, they're paying for the production with Ray J's impressive $75 million Raycon deal. An official release date for the entire project has not yet been revealed, though fans are looking forward to it.

Sukihana & Ray J Unveil "Throwing Stacks"

As expected, critics have also been vocal about both the new single and Ray J and Sukihana's apparent partnership as of late. The backlash has only been compounded as rumors that the two are more than just collaborators run rampant. Last month, Suki shared some photos on Instagram of a recent trip alongside her daughter, thanking Ray J in her caption. She also flexed some extravagant gifts, presumably given to her by the personality, which left many convinced they're an item.

Ray J and his ex Princess Love just went their separate ways a few months ago, which explains a bit of the backlash. She announced their divorce in February, noting that while their marriage may not have worked out in the end, they're committed to peacefully co-parenting their two children. As for Suki, she's yet to be in a public relationship since she and Kill Bill broke up in 2022. What do you think of Ray J and Sukihana's new single? Are you looking forward to seeing their upcoming short music visual film, Hangover 69? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

