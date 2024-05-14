Ray J & Sukihana Drop Spacey Strip Club Anthem "THROWING STACKS"

Ray J and Sukihana have been connected to each other for the last month or two as both artists are rumored to be a couple. Ever since the veteran's tumultuous relationship with Princess Love came to a close, the Mississippi native has been exploring his options. Sukihana has also not been committed to anyone for about two years. So, with the two on the dating market and their recent hang outs well documented, there is a chance that they could be a pair. These rumors have also been discussed frequently because of a project they are working on. Ray J and Suki are developing a Tronix Music short film titled Hangover 69.

To help promote it, the duo also hinted a track accompanying it called "THROWING STACKS." Well, that offering is now here, and it is raunchy, if that was not going to be obvious already. Anything Sukihana hops on is almost always going to be something vulgar and that is the case here. "THROWING STACKS" is a certified stripper's anthem, especially with thumping bass, finger snaps, and spacey atmosphere.

Listen To "THROWING STACKS" By Ray J & Sukihana

Sukihana raps in great detail about her usual topics, but in a softer tone with loads of auto-tune. While it is not as memorable or unhinged, it does fit the vibe of the song. Ray J also puts forth a fine performance, but overall, it is nothing special. Still, give the track a spin with the links above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single "THROWING STACKS" by Ray J and Sukihana? Is this one of his stronger releases as of late, why or why not? Do you think that this is a hint that him and the Delaware rapper are officially a fling? Would you want to hear them collaborate again in the future?

