Teyana Taylor Left Stunned As Janet Jackson Presents Her With Icon Of The Year At The BET Awards

BY Alexander Cole
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Teyana Taylor, honoree of the Variety Creative Impact in Breakthrough Performance Award for One Battle After Another during
Teyana Taylor, honoree of the Variety Creative Impact in Breakthrough Performance Award for One Battle After Another during the Palm Springs International Film Festival in Palm Springs, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 4, 2025. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Teyana Taylor won Icon of the Year at the BET Awards last night, and her idol Janet Jackson was there to present the award.

Last night's BET Awards were a celebration of black culture and the artists who have excelled over the last year. While there were lifetime achievement awards for Ms. Lauryn Hill and Sylvia Rhone, we also saw Teyana Taylor get graced with the Icon of the Year award.

In addition to this award, Taylor won for Best Actress, Best Video Director, and the Fashion Vanguard Award. However, it was the Icon of the Year award that certainly got the vast majority of the attention, and for good reason.

It was an award that showcased just how much she has accomplished over the past year. From a new album to her work on One Battle After Another, Taylor has made it clear that she is one of the best artists of this generation.

That said, the BET Awards decided to surprise her with an introduction from none other than Janet Jackson. Taylor was taken by surprise and immediately started tearing up as Jackson introduced the award.

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Janet Jackson shows Up For Teyana Taylor

Janet Jackson doesn't just pop out for no reason. It takes a very special artist or person to get her to show up to an event. That said, Teyana Taylor has left a lasting impression on the legendary pop singer.

While some on social media were quick to debate whether or not Teyana Taylor is an icon, others were also quick to give her her flowers. Ultimately, Taylor has been everywhere over the past year. She was nominated at the Oscars and even won a Golden Globe.

With this Icon award and three extra BET Awards to her name, no one can say that Taylor hasn't achieved greatness over these last 365 days.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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