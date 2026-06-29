Teyana Taylor Left Stunned As Janet Jackson Presents Her With Icon Of The Year At The BET Awards

Last night's BET Awards were a celebration of black culture and the artists who have excelled over the last year. While there were lifetime achievement awards for Ms. Lauryn Hill and Sylvia Rhone, we also saw Teyana Taylor get graced with the Icon of the Year award.

In addition to this award, Taylor won for Best Actress, Best Video Director, and the Fashion Vanguard Award. However, it was the Icon of the Year award that certainly got the vast majority of the attention, and for good reason.

It was an award that showcased just how much she has accomplished over the past year. From a new album to her work on One Battle After Another, Taylor has made it clear that she is one of the best artists of this generation.

That said, the BET Awards decided to surprise her with an introduction from none other than Janet Jackson. Taylor was taken by surprise and immediately started tearing up as Jackson introduced the award.

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Janet Jackson shows Up For Teyana Taylor

Janet Jackson doesn't just pop out for no reason. It takes a very special artist or person to get her to show up to an event. That said, Teyana Taylor has left a lasting impression on the legendary pop singer.

While some on social media were quick to debate whether or not Teyana Taylor is an icon, others were also quick to give her her flowers. Ultimately, Taylor has been everywhere over the past year. She was nominated at the Oscars and even won a Golden Globe.