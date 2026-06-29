Ms. Lauryn Hill Delivers Empowering Speech After Being Honored by Nas, Doja Cat, Common, & More At The BET Awards

Ms. Lauryn Hill was honored at the BET Awards last night, receiving the Living Legend Icon Award for all that she has contributed to the music world. Overall, it was a well-deserved award, and one that brought the crowd out of their seats.

The award was presented towards the end of the show, which means Hill's speech was the last thing some viewers heard before sign-off. As you will hear, it was an impeccable speech in which the legendary artist spoke about unity. She spoke about how everyone must embrace their differences and love each other.

Furthermore, she paid homage to her kids, who have stood by her through everything. It was a phenomenal moment that showcased just how legendary Lauryn Hill truly is.

"I do this because I love y'all. You know?" Hill said. "I do this because I want you to have everything that I experienced."

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Ms. Lauryn Hill Accepts Living Legend Icon Award

"Thank you all the legends and all the greats who paved the road for all of us. Let's celebrate each other. Let's honor each other," Hill said. "Let's respect each other. If nobody else shows us respect, let's respect each other. If nobody else loves us, let's love on each other. And you know what's gonna happen? They gonna start loving us. Yeah. They already do, first of all. But we're gonna show them how we wanna be loved."

Before her speech, artists like Nas, Common, Queen Latifah, Doja Cat, SZA, and Doechii all got together for a large-scale medley, encompassing some of Hill's biggest hits. For instance, SZA and Doechii performed "Ready Or Not" while Nas and Doja Cat performed "If I Ruled The World."