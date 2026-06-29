Ms. Lauryn Hill Delivers Empowering Speech After Being Honored by Nas, Doja Cat, Common, & More At The BET Awards

BY Alexander Cole
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2026 BET Awards - Show
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 28: Lauryn Hill accepts the Living Legend Icon award onstage during the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Ms. Lauryn Hill received the Living Legend Icon Award at the BET Awards last night, and it was preceded by an incredible medley.

Ms. Lauryn Hill was honored at the BET Awards last night, receiving the Living Legend Icon Award for all that she has contributed to the music world. Overall, it was a well-deserved award, and one that brought the crowd out of their seats.

The award was presented towards the end of the show, which means Hill's speech was the last thing some viewers heard before sign-off. As you will hear, it was an impeccable speech in which the legendary artist spoke about unity. She spoke about how everyone must embrace their differences and love each other.

Furthermore, she paid homage to her kids, who have stood by her through everything. It was a phenomenal moment that showcased just how legendary Lauryn Hill truly is.

"I do this because I love y'all. You know?" Hill said. "I do this because I want you to have everything that I experienced."

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Ms. Lauryn Hill Accepts Living Legend Icon Award

"Thank you all the legends and all the greats who paved the road for all of us. Let's celebrate each other. Let's honor each other," Hill said. "Let's respect each other. If nobody else shows us respect, let's respect each other. If nobody else loves us, let's love on each other. And you know what's gonna happen? They gonna start loving us. Yeah. They already do, first of all. But we're gonna show them how we wanna be loved."

Before her speech, artists like Nas, Common, Queen Latifah, Doja Cat, SZA, and Doechii all got together for a large-scale medley, encompassing some of Hill's biggest hits. For instance, SZA and Doechii performed "Ready Or Not" while Nas and Doja Cat performed "If I Ruled The World."

From the medley to Ms. Lauryn Hill's speech and performance, there is no doubt that this was a celebration of greatness. Artists like Teyana Taylor and executives like Sylvia Rhone were also given major honors last night.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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