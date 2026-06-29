News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Search input
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
Search input
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Living Legend Icon Awards
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Music
Ms. Lauryn Hill Delivers Empowering Speech After Being Honored by Nas, Doja Cat, Common, & More At The BET Awards
Ms. Lauryn Hill received the Living Legend Icon Award at the BET Awards last night, and it was preceded by an incredible medley.
By
Alexander Cole
June 29, 2026