News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Search input
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
Search input
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Icon of the Year
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
TV
Teyana Taylor Left Stunned As Janet Jackson Presents Her With Icon Of The Year At The BET Awards
Teyana Taylor won Icon of the Year at the BET Awards last night, and her idol Janet Jackson was there to present the award.
By
Alexander Cole
June 29, 2026