Westside Gunn Teases His New Saucony "Awesome Gods" Collab

Westside Gunn has shared a first look at a new Saucony collaboration called "Awesome Gods." The rapper posted footage of himself wearing the pair, giving fans an early preview of what's coming. No official release details have surfaced yet, but the shoe is clearly in the works.

The "Awesome Gods" colorway sits on what appears to be a running-based Saucony silhouette. The upper features an animal print base that mixes leopard and zebra patterns throughout.

On top of that, the shoe has splatter paint detailing in pink, purple, blue, and white across both shoes. Bronze or rose gold accents land on the heel and toe area, adding a metallic element to the already busy design.

This is now one of several upcoming Westside Gunn and Saucony shoes in the pipeline. The partnership between Gunn and Saucony began with the ProGrid Triumph 4 "Super Flygod," which drew inspiration from professional wrestler The Ultimate Warrior and his painted mask. That debut collab sold out quickly and established Gunn as a serious footwear collaborator.

Gunn has described his Saucony partnership as a dream come true, dedicating it to Buffalo and several friends and collaborators he has lost over the years. The "Awesome Gods" name connects directly to his signature phrase "Flygod is an Awesome God," which he has used throughout his music and brand for years.

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Westside Gunn Saucony "Awesome Gods"

As we mentioned, the "Awesome Gods" name carries real weight in Westside Gunn's world. He has used the phrase "Flygod is an Awesome God" as a sign-off and rallying call throughout his music career.

Putting that on a sneaker is a natural extension of how he builds his brand. The animal print construction on the upper is also consistent with themes he has leaned into before. His first Saucony collab pulled from wrestling culture, and this one appears to pull from a wilder, more chaotic visual direction.

The splatter paint detail adds a hand-done quality that fits the Griselda aesthetic of raw, imperfect artistry. Saucony has given Gunn space to push beyond traditional sneaker design with each drop. Additionally, the bronze metallic accents give the shoe a luxurious edge that connects back to his interest in high fashion and streetwear simultaneously.