Westside Gunn Denies Rumors About Jay-Z's Advice Causing Griselda Rift

Ever since Griselda blew up, there have always been rumors about internal rifts and issues that its members have dismissed overall. But Mal recently claimed Jay-Z allegedly advised Westside Gunn about how to give Conway The Machine and Benny The Butcher equity in the label. As such, these questions are popping back up again.

On the New Rory & Mal podcast, the latter claimed Hov told Gunn to give Conway and Benny a ten percent equity (five percent each) in Griselda Records, which Westside allegedly refused. This supposedly caused a rift between the group, and recent verses from Benny and Conway (specifically his "Make Them Pay" freestyle) seemed to allegedly reference this tension.

However, Westside Gunn denied this on Twitter. "Everybody wanna go viral so bad s**t disgusting," he wrote. "I’m honestly surprised this is a thing. Going viral is never in my thoughts. I spoke to Con and Benny today," Mal responded to Gunn. They also had an Instagram exchange that reciprocated the same energy.

Still, it's unclear whether Westside is calling cap on the rift itself or the claims about the equity offer. Maybe they will all address this soon, but it seems like fans are already picking sides.

Westside Gunn's Response To Mal

Another important factor to consider is how Griselda is still releasing music together, even if they all have their own rosters and groups to handle right now. Of course, this doesn't automatically indicate the best of good will, but it's definitely a promising indication that things remain cool between its three biggest artists.

Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, and Benny The Butcher's dynamic has always been under scrutiny, but they have dismissed many previous rumors about there being a conflict. Disagreements and personal motives will always get in the way, but as long as respect is there, they can celebrate each other's separate growths.