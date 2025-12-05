My Sauconys Glowin - EP by Westside Gunn

Westside Gunn came out of nowhere on Friday to deliver a new three-track EP. My Sauconys Glowin is a nice three-pack that contains features from the likes of Stove God Cooks and Benny The Butcher. The first track is just a 48-second intro, so if you want to get technical, there are only two full tracks here. Having said that, Westside Gunn, Benny, and Stove God take full advantage of their verses and the limited run time. If you're a fan of the Griselda sound, then this will definitely be for you.
Release Date: December 5, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for My Sauconys Glowin
- Macedonia
- Dont Be Bruel ft. Stove God Cooks
- Body Bag Benny ft. Stove Good Cooks & Benny The Butcher