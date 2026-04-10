Benny The Butcher Speaks On The Status Of Griselda

Benny the Butcher is clearing up long-running questions about Griselda and what the movement really represents. Despite years of fans referring to Griselda as a rap group, Benny says that was never actually the intention.

In a recent update, the Buffalo rapper explained that Griselda was always meant to be something bigger than a traditional group dynamic. “We never was a group, that’s why we called it Griselda,” he said. Instead of branding releases under individual names like his own, Conway the Machine, or Westside Gunn, the collective operated as a unified movement.

According to Benny, the distinction matters. While the trio has built a reputation off their chemistry and collaborative projects, each artist has always maintained their own lane. “We never been a group but we’ve always been doing music together,” he added, emphasizing that their bond is rooted in collaboration rather than structure.

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Benny The Butcher Clears Up Things

That approach is a big part of why Griselda has remained so impactful in the modern rap landscape. Instead of relying on one sound or identity, each member has been able to evolve independently while still contributing to the brand’s overall momentum. Benny made it clear that was always the goal from the beginning.

“The movement is going to be bigger than any one individual,” he said. “Griselda is bigger than each one of us, and that’s the goal.” It’s a mindset that has helped the collective build a lasting legacy, even as each artist continues to expand their solo careers.

Still, fans hoping for another full-length Griselda project have reason to be excited. Benny confirmed that new music as a unit is definitely on the table. “We definitely got plans on doing another album… Everybody doing their own thing now, but I feel it’s past overdue that we do an album.”

With all three key players, Benny, Conway, and Gunn, continuing to elevate their profiles, a reunion project could mark a major moment. For now, it’s clear that while Griselda may not be a “group” in the traditional sense, its impact is still very much collective.