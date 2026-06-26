Westside Gunn Just Previewed A Saucony Sample With Spider-Man Twist

Westside Gunn unveiled an unreleased Spider-Man-inspired Saucony Omni 9 Web sample this week in Paris. The Buffalo rapper showed off the pair while attending Paris Fashion Week. He paired the sneakers with a matching Supreme leather shorts set covered in a black web pattern.

The sneaker uses a red mesh base wrapped in black overlays shaped like webbing. Blue cushioning shows up around the heel, pulling from Spider-Man's classic suit colors. White detailing appears on the Saucony branding for extra contrast. Instead of a spider logo, the lateral heel carries Gunn's own scorpion emblem tied to Griselda.

This marks the latest preview from Gunn's ongoing partnership with Saucony. The Omni 9 Web model first surfaced last year in a pink colorway, also shown off by Gunn himself.

That version was confirmed as a standard release rather than a personal collaboration. This new red and blue pair appears to be Gunn's own take on the same silhouette.

Gunn's only official release with Saucony so far has been the ProGrid Triumph 4 "Super Flygod." He has also teased a Grid Jazz 9 colorway separately from this Spider-Man sample. No release date has been confirmed yet for the Omni 9 Web Spider-Man pair. Based on past previews, a release sometime in 2027 looks likely.

Read More: Drake Will Host Parties Only For Women Named Janice This Weekend

Westside Gunn's Spider-Man Saucony Omni 9 Web

The Omni 9 Web blends two existing Saucony models into one design. It combines the base shape of the Omni 9 with the webbed overlays from the Grid Web line. That mix gives the shoe a busier, more technical look than a standard runner. Gunn first teased the silhouette last year in an all-pink colorway during a separate event.

This new version swaps that pink look for red, black, and blue. The colors line up closely with Spider-Man's traditional suit palette. Black TPU strips form a web pattern across the upper, reinforcing that connection further. Blue hits the heel and back portion of the midsole for added contrast.