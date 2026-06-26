Westside Gunn Just Previewed A Saucony Sample With Spider-Man Twist

BY Ben Atkinson
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Washington Wizards at Boston Celtics
Nov 27, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Rapper Westside Gunn takes in the game between the Boston Celtics and the Washington Wizards at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Westside Gunn's new unreleased Saucony Omni 9 Web sample takes clear style cues from Spider-Man's classic suit colors.

Westside Gunn unveiled an unreleased Spider-Man-inspired Saucony Omni 9 Web sample this week in Paris. The Buffalo rapper showed off the pair while attending Paris Fashion Week. He paired the sneakers with a matching Supreme leather shorts set covered in a black web pattern.

The sneaker uses a red mesh base wrapped in black overlays shaped like webbing. Blue cushioning shows up around the heel, pulling from Spider-Man's classic suit colors. White detailing appears on the Saucony branding for extra contrast. Instead of a spider logo, the lateral heel carries Gunn's own scorpion emblem tied to Griselda.

This marks the latest preview from Gunn's ongoing partnership with Saucony. The Omni 9 Web model first surfaced last year in a pink colorway, also shown off by Gunn himself.

That version was confirmed as a standard release rather than a personal collaboration. This new red and blue pair appears to be Gunn's own take on the same silhouette.

Gunn's only official release with Saucony so far has been the ProGrid Triumph 4 "Super Flygod." He has also teased a Grid Jazz 9 colorway separately from this Spider-Man sample. No release date has been confirmed yet for the Omni 9 Web Spider-Man pair. Based on past previews, a release sometime in 2027 looks likely.

Read More: Drake Will Host Parties Only For Women Named Janice This Weekend

Westside Gunn's Spider-Man Saucony Omni 9 Web

The Omni 9 Web blends two existing Saucony models into one design. It combines the base shape of the Omni 9 with the webbed overlays from the Grid Web line. That mix gives the shoe a busier, more technical look than a standard runner. Gunn first teased the silhouette last year in an all-pink colorway during a separate event.

This new version swaps that pink look for red, black, and blue. The colors line up closely with Spider-Man's traditional suit palette. Black TPU strips form a web pattern across the upper, reinforcing that connection further. Blue hits the heel and back portion of the midsole for added contrast.

Westside Gunn has built a reputation for blending fashion with personal storytelling. Swapping the spider logo for his own scorpion symbol keeps that approach consistent. The styling around the sneaker, including the matching shorts, supports the theme even more. None of this confirms an official release date just yet.

Read More: New Images Surface Of Air Jordan 15 "Black Pack" Ahead Of November

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Benjamin Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
westside-gunn-saucony-grid-jazz-9-scorpion-sneaker-news Sneakers Westside Gunn Brings The Heat With Saucony Grid Jazz 9 "Scorpion"
westside-gunn-x-saucony-progrid-triumph-4-sneaker-news Sneakers Westside Gunn Is Teaming Up With Saucony On The ProGrid Triumph 4
Marvel-adidas-Ultra-4D-Spider-Man-2 Sneakers Adidas Ultra 4D x Marvel “Spider-Man 2”
Comments 0