50 Cent Won't Leave Jim Jones Alone After More Surprising Studio Footage

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
50 Cent Alleged Footage Jim Jones Trying To Get In Studio
Rapper 50 Cent makes his way to the field to perform a first-round College Football Playoff game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Gaylord Family ‚Äì Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. Alabama won 34-24. © BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Folks online think 50 Cent has a direct line to Jim Jones and people running his studio space, because the diabolical trolls keep emerging.

There are still a lot of New York hip-hop rivalries that have lasted far beyond their 2000s origins, and 50 Cent and Jim Jones are near the top of that list. They both have other targets to handle, though. But as 50 recently proved with yet another social media troll against Jones, he really wants to make this one stick.

As caught by 2Cool2Blog on Instagram, he recently posted alleged footage of Jim seemingly trying to get into his studio, which Curtis Jackson has trolled before. In fact, he previously posted footage of the lights allegedly going out there, along with alleged audio from a landlord alleging he's behind on rent.

However, nothing really happens in this new alleged footage, other than seeing the Dipset member with a balaclava on in below-zero weather in New York City. So maybe Fif's claim that he was trying to get in to beat the bad weather might be misrepresentative.

Still, it's quite the chess move considering everything else that the G-Unit mogul has launched against the Diplomats spitter. Many fans are wondering where in the world 50 is getting this alleged footage from, and whether or not something more consequential is on the way.

Read More: Lil Baby & Jayda Cheaves's Relationship Timeline

How Did Jim Jones' 50 Cent Beef Begin?

For those unaware, 50 Cent and Jim Jones' beef stretches back to G-Unit and Dipset tensions in early 2000s NYC. But the former's beef wasn't with the latter at first, as he first got into it with Cam'ron. In fact, Jones and fellow Diplomats member Juelz Santana joined Fif at a concert around this time.

But in the years since, 50 Cent and Jim Jones fell apart. Social media trolls over weightlifting turned into snitching allegations concerning the 6ix9ine case, and things were never really the same since. At this point, we doubt things will get better between them... Unless they can set their differences aside to unite against a common enemy.

Ironically, that's what 50 and Killa Cam are doing right now, as both of them have beef with the likes of Jones and Dame Dash. We'll see if Capo responds with more trolling of his own or a definitive clap-back.

Read More: 50 Cent & Jim Jones Beef: A Brief History Of Tension

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
50 Cent Trolls Jim Jones No Electricity Studio Music 50 Cent Trolls Jim Jones For Allegedly Having No Electricity At His Studio
50 cent & jim jones Music 50 Cent & Jim Jones Beef: A Brief History Of Tension
50 Cent Dismisses Jim Jones Sucker Diss The Breakfast Club Hip Hop News Music 50 Cent Savagely Dismisses Jim Jones' "Sucker" Diss On "The Breakfast Club"
NBA: Playoffs-Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns Music Cam'ron, Mase & Jim Jones Continue Their Beef With Incendiary Social Media Jabs
Comments 0