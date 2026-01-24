50 Cent Won't Leave Jim Jones Alone After More Surprising Studio Footage

There are still a lot of New York hip-hop rivalries that have lasted far beyond their 2000s origins, and 50 Cent and Jim Jones are near the top of that list. They both have other targets to handle, though. But as 50 recently proved with yet another social media troll against Jones, he really wants to make this one stick.

As caught by 2Cool2Blog on Instagram, he recently posted alleged footage of Jim seemingly trying to get into his studio, which Curtis Jackson has trolled before. In fact, he previously posted footage of the lights allegedly going out there, along with alleged audio from a landlord alleging he's behind on rent.

However, nothing really happens in this new alleged footage, other than seeing the Dipset member with a balaclava on in below-zero weather in New York City. So maybe Fif's claim that he was trying to get in to beat the bad weather might be misrepresentative.

Still, it's quite the chess move considering everything else that the G-Unit mogul has launched against the Diplomats spitter. Many fans are wondering where in the world 50 is getting this alleged footage from, and whether or not something more consequential is on the way.

How Did Jim Jones' 50 Cent Beef Begin?

For those unaware, 50 Cent and Jim Jones' beef stretches back to G-Unit and Dipset tensions in early 2000s NYC. But the former's beef wasn't with the latter at first, as he first got into it with Cam'ron. In fact, Jones and fellow Diplomats member Juelz Santana joined Fif at a concert around this time.

But in the years since, 50 Cent and Jim Jones fell apart. Social media trolls over weightlifting turned into snitching allegations concerning the 6ix9ine case, and things were never really the same since. At this point, we doubt things will get better between them... Unless they can set their differences aside to unite against a common enemy.