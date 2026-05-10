Dame Dash Still Doesn't Understand Why Jay-Z Didn't Sign Lupe Fiasco

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Dame Dash Why Jay Z Didnt Sign Lupe Fiasco
Oct 16, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Recording artist Lupe Fiasco performs at halftime of the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Carolina Panthers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
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Lupe Fiasco most recently urged Drake to buy Dame Dash's share of Jay-Z's "Reasonable Doubt," so these camps continue to cross over.

Dame Dash recently appeared on The Art Of Dialogue to talk about Jay-Z once again, which should come as absolutely no surprise to those in the loop. He continues to reflect critically on how they fell out and on his assessments of Jay's character. At one point of the interview, Dame brought up Hov's competitive rap and business spirit to reflect on how Lupe Fiasco apparently almost became a Roc-A-Fella signee.

The remarks started with a general statement about Jay not liking other rappers because he saw them as competitors, "other than to get influenced by them." However, that's when he brought up that the Roc Nation mogul actually really liked Lupe.

"But again, he didn't sign him," Dash continued. "I don't think he would ever help a rapper be bigger than him. Just human nature-wise. But I do remember, Lupe was supposed to be with us... Lupe ended up signing to Atlantic. But Lupe was supposed to be at Roc-A-Fella. So that's the only rapper, I think – but I don't think he saw him as a threat at the time. But he didn't sign him for a reason. Again, it was a while ago, but as it relates to that question, that's all I can remember."

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Lupe Fiasco & Jay-Z's History

Lupe Fiasco and Jay-Z's connection has already come under scrutiny. Back in 2016, Lupe's mentor Charles "Chilly" Patton recounted how Jay allegedly and likely unknowingly set up Fiasco's contentious relationship with Atlantic Records.

"Jay-Z hit me like, ‘Yo, I’m coming to Atlantic Records. I’m going to to be the president of Atlantic Records,’" he shared. "L.A. Reid was my man. I introduced L.A. Reid to Jay-Z. That’s how they got tight. So Jay’s like, ‘I’m coming to Atlantic. I need you and Lupe over at Atlantic with me.’ I’m like, ‘Cool.’ I’m thinking Jay’s coming to Atlantic so I do the deal. When I get out [of jail], Jay hit me — I’ll never forget it — at two in the morning like, ‘Yo, L.A. [Reid] hit me [and offered me the presidency of Def Jam]. I’ll give you your masters, I’ll give you this, I’ll give you this.’ It was a courtesy call on some brother s**t, but really, he was telling me he wasn’t coming to Atlantic."

There are also other recent crossovers that raised fan's eyebrows. For example, Lupe Fiasco commented on Dame Dash's share of Jay-Z's Reasonable Doubt, urging via social media for none other than Drake to purchase it.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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