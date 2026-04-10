Remy Ma Rips Papoose & Claressa Shields On "W.Y.F.L." Single

BY Zachary Horvath
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2026 April Fools Comedy Jam
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 04: Remy Ma performs at the 2026 April Fools Comedy Jam at Barclays Center on April 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Joy Malone/Getty Images)
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Remy Ma decided to release some built-up tension she had for Papoose and Claressa Shields via a new feature verse.

Lately, it felt like Remy Ma was ignoring her ex-Papoose and his relationship with Claressa Shields. However, that couldn't be any less true as the feisty New York femcee has come through with some spicy bars.

Per The Shade Room and Live Bitez, the 45-year-old hopped on a remix of DJ MAC and CrashDummy's single "W.Y.F.L." (What You Feel Like). However, this venomous version of the track is titled "Why You F*cking Lying."

Over a thumping riddim beat, Remy Ma sounds off the rumors that Papoose has ghost written most of her songs. In fact, she does what she can to shut them down completely.

The nerve of n****s claiming that they wrote those hits when they whole career they ain’t never ghost wrote sh*t." She then adds, "Not for me or anybody else / You always act like you helped a n****, go help yourself!"

But Ma also had time for the GWOAT dropping lines like, "In competition with herself, I don’t know that b****... / H*es be doing the most over so-so d*ck."

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Remy Ma's Beef With Papoose & Claressa Shields

She also dubs Shields as not "bad enough," a claim that the boxing superstar took exception to. As caught by Live Bitez, she took to her Instagram Story to clap back. "Throwing shade from the gutter has to be a crazy experience," she says suggesting that she's up and Remy isn't.

Moreover, she posted again this time with a picture of herself alongside Zeus Network CEO Lemuel Plummer. Apparently, she is getting her Baddies series, which is arguably the media company's most popular show.

Papoose has yet to respond to his ex's shots it seems. But with Shields defending herself, we have to imagine that it won't be long until he speaks his mind. Ma's song with DJ MAC and CrashDummy dropped today, April 10.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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