Remy Ma Rips Papoose & Claressa Shields On "W.Y.F.L." Single

Lately, it felt like Remy Ma was ignoring her ex-Papoose and his relationship with Claressa Shields. However, that couldn't be any less true as the feisty New York femcee has come through with some spicy bars.
Per The Shade Room and Live Bitez, the 45-year-old hopped on a remix of DJ MAC and CrashDummy's single "W.Y.F.L." (What You Feel Like). However, this venomous version of the track is titled "Why You F*cking Lying."
Over a thumping riddim beat, Remy Ma sounds off the rumors that Papoose has ghost written most of her songs. In fact, she does what she can to shut them down completely.
“The nerve of n****s claiming that they wrote those hits when they whole career they ain’t never ghost wrote sh*t." She then adds, "Not for me or anybody else / You always act like you helped a n****, go help yourself!"
But Ma also had time for the GWOAT dropping lines like, "In competition with herself, I don’t know that b****... / H*es be doing the most over so-so d*ck."
Remy Ma's Beef With Papoose & Claressa Shields
She also dubs Shields as not "bad enough," a claim that the boxing superstar took exception to. As caught by Live Bitez, she took to her Instagram Story to clap back. "Throwing shade from the gutter has to be a crazy experience," she says suggesting that she's up and Remy isn't.
Moreover, she posted again this time with a picture of herself alongside Zeus Network CEO Lemuel Plummer. Apparently, she is getting her Baddies series, which is arguably the media company's most popular show.
Papoose has yet to respond to his ex's shots it seems. But with Shields defending herself, we have to imagine that it won't be long until he speaks his mind. Ma's song with DJ MAC and CrashDummy dropped today, April 10.