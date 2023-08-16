Jadakiss’s Debut Album “Kiss Tha Game Goodbye” Turns 22

This year marks the 22nd anniversary of Jadakiss’s debut album, Kiss Tha Game Goodbye. The album was released on August 7, 2001 via Ruff Ryders Entertainment and Interscope Records. It was Jadakiss’s first full-length solo release following his work with Styles P and Sheek Louch as The Lox. The group had released their second album on Ruff Ryders and Interscope the year prior. Clocking in at an hour and 17 minutes, Kiss Tha Game Goodbye contains 21 tracks. Producers on the album include The Alchemist, DJ Premier, Just Blaze, The Neptunes, Timbaland, Swizz Beatz, and many more. Kiss tha Game Goodbye is currently certified gold by the RIAA. It also peaked at No. 2 on Billboard’s Top R&B and Hip Hop Albums chart.

A rapper who often had standout verses on songs and features with The Lox, Jadakiss proved that he could hold his own with his first solo album. His debut was the start of his incredibly successful solo career but was still rooted in the sound that The Lox had already established. Today, we are looking back at Jadakiss’s Kiss tha Game Goodbye for its 22nd anniversary.

Read More: The Evolution Of Jadakiss: From Mixtapes to Mainstream Success

Jadakiss Established His Star Power On His Debut Solo Album

On his highly anticipated debut, Jadakiss established his star power as a solo artist. Kiss Tha Game Goodbye featured undeniable hits like “Knock Yourself Out,” the Neptunes-produced single that helped build the foundation for Jadakiss’s solo career. The album proved his ability to craft crossover tracks, a skill he would eventually master in his later work. It also set the tone for his prolific run of guest features on hit rap and R&B songs.

Kiss tha Game Goodbye included tracks like “I’m A Gangsta” and “Nasty Girl,” which further solidified Jadakiss’s effortless capability of creating radio hits with a street rap appeal. Musically, the album may not distinguish itself from the sound of The Lox’s We Are The Streets, but Jadakiss separated himself from the rest on his first solo album. The group had already cemented their place in hip hop as a rap holy trinity, but Kiss Tha Game Goodbye distinguished Jadakiss as one of the most in-demand names of his era.

Read More: Jadakiss Net Worth 2023: What Is The Rapper Worth?

Top Notch Collaborations

In addition to showcasing his breakout role as a solo artist, Jadakiss’s debut album featured top-notch collaborations with some of the biggest names in hip-hop at the time. One of his many strengths as a rapper is his track record of quality collaborations. Snoop Dogg immersed Jada into his world with the funky “Cruisin’” and DMX provided his signature growl to the rowdy “Un-Hunh!” Additionally, Jadakiss and Nas brought the best out of each other on the menacing “Show Discipline.” The collaborations with big names surely made for memorable moments, but Kiss Tha Game Goodbye did not rely on notable features for its biggest tracks.

The album’s biggest hit and lead single, “We Gonna Make It” is a celebratory street anthem that saw Jadakiss and Styles P trading verses, showcasing their undeniable chemistry. It remains a classic song and is arguably their most iconic work as a duo. Also, many of the collaborative highlights on Kiss tha Game Goodbye are songs with The Lox, including “None of Ya’ll Betta,” and the Ruff Ryders posse cut, “It’s Time I See You.” The Lox’s unity on these songs was put on full display during their Verzuz battle against The Diplomats, where they claimed victory. Ultimately, Jadakiss’s gold-selling debut, Kiss Tha Game Goodbye laid the foundation for his successful solo career while continuing to solidify The Lox’s chemistry.

Read More: Jadakiss Songs: The LOX Icon’s Best Collabs

[via] [via]