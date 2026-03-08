Papoose Takes T.I.'s Lead By Dissing 50 Cent In "Many Men" Freestyle

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Papoose Dissing 50 Cent Many Men Freestyle
Jan 18, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Rapper and actor 50 Cent smiles for a photo before the game between the Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
It seems like T.I.'s feud with 50 Cent has inspired Papoose to reignite his own beef with Fif from earlier this year.

Although 50 Cent doesn't tend to respond to his beef rivals in musical form, his recent new releases have seemingly inspired them to keep that energy up. Amid his responses to T.I. and his family's diss tracks, Papoose stepped into the ring to reignite their feud from earlier this year.

More specifically, he dissed the G-Unit mogul in an Instagram freestyle over the "Many Men" beat, which he recorded on his phone in his car. The diss track goes over allegations concerning 50's former partner Daphne Joy and Diddy, the presumed post-Get Rich Or Die Tryin' fall-off, clowning G-Unit's style, and more.

This was a long time coming, as Papoose and 50 Cent went at it earlier this year via some A.I.-generated videos and more. But as it turns out, the latter will not be responding to the former's lyrical disses anytime soon.

In an Instagram post published earlier today (Sunday, March 8), Fif posted a picture of himself with the following caption: "Im sorry no response to r***rded a** rappers who can’t write a hit to save their lives, moving right along short bus shorty. LOL." So don't expect a response to Pap anytime soon.

50 Cent's Papoose Beef's Origins

For those unaware, Papoose is beefing with 50 Cent over his social media trolls online about Claressa Shields, their relationship, and more. It seems like original tensions stem from 50 playfully teasing Remy Ma back when she was still dating Pap. Most recently, though, they have found any and every reason to go at each other.

Perhaps Curtis Jackson will not break his word and ignore his rap rival's diss over his own beat. After all, it would basically be giving him exactly what he wants and what would benefit him. But considering 50 Cent's recent beef developments with T.I., anything is possible.

That battle continues to rage on, although it seems like we are at a more quiet moment at press time. We will see if any more diss tracks emerge soon. But for now, 50 might have to sharpen his pen by responding to Pap before going at any other enemy.

