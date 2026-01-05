50 Cent Makes A Bold Promise To Claressa Shields

BY Cole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Playoffs-New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers
May 27, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Curtis James Jackson III, known professionally as 50 Cent, is seen on court prior to the second quarter of game four of the eastern conference finals between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
50 Cent has been targeting Claressa Shields on social media amid his ongoing feud with her partner, Papoose.

50 Cent appears to be backing down from his feud with Claressa Shields, admitting in a new post on Instagram that he is a fan of the boxer. He did so as the two have been trading tons of shots at one another in recent days.

“Ok the truth is I’m a claressa shields fan, think she is an amazing fighter and she got a Big fight coming up, so I’m gonna chill and let her focus let’s go champ!,” 50 captioned a screenshot of a post she uploaded in 2024, in which she admitted to being a fan of 50.

Shields had recently shared a video of 50 Cent introducing her on stage at an event. "Hey @50cent, GWOAT lover alert!" Shields captioned the post on Instagram. "You hooked me up with a flight to Shreveport and a hotel room – talk about a VIP! You even invited me to help out with your nonprofit for the kids. You're still invited to the fight! I'm still honored you performed on stage holding my HEAVYWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP BELT!"

Read More: Claressa Shields Blasts 50 Cent After He Trolled Papoose With Remy Ma Clip

Why Are 50 Cent & Claressa Shields Beefing?

50 Cent's feud with Claressa Shields stems from his ongoing beef with her partner, Papoose. The two began dissing one another last month. To start the new year, the battle escalated into a war of A.I.-generated videos featuring each other.

Once Shields found her way into the drama, she wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter): "These rappers don't get they a** beat enough that's the problem."

Papoose and Claressa Shields are far from the only people 50 Cent has been beefing with in recent weeks. He's also been involved in a fiery feud with Jim Jones, Fabolous, Dave East, and Maino of the Let's Rap About It podcast. After they dissed him with a recent freestyle, he hinted at prepping a response for 2026.

Read More: 50 Cent & Papoose Go Troll For Troll With AI Videos Involving Claressa Shields

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Claressa Shields Claims 50 Cent Loves Her Curved Her Hip Hop News Pop Culture Claressa Shields Claims 50 Cent Loves Her After He Claimed He Curved Her
Claressa Shields Blasts 50 ent Troll Papoose Remy Ma Hip Hop News Music Claressa Shields Blasts 50 Cent After He Trolled Papoose With Remy Ma Clip
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
50 Cent Papoose Trading Blows AI Videos Attacks Hip Hop News Music 50 Cent & Papoose Keep Trading Blows With Petty AI Videos And Attacks
Comments 0