50 Cent Makes A Bold Promise To Claressa Shields

50 Cent appears to be backing down from his feud with Claressa Shields, admitting in a new post on Instagram that he is a fan of the boxer. He did so as the two have been trading tons of shots at one another in recent days.

“Ok the truth is I’m a claressa shields fan, think she is an amazing fighter and she got a Big fight coming up, so I’m gonna chill and let her focus let’s go champ!,” 50 captioned a screenshot of a post she uploaded in 2024, in which she admitted to being a fan of 50.

Shields had recently shared a video of 50 Cent introducing her on stage at an event. "Hey @50cent, GWOAT lover alert!" Shields captioned the post on Instagram. "You hooked me up with a flight to Shreveport and a hotel room – talk about a VIP! You even invited me to help out with your nonprofit for the kids. You're still invited to the fight! I'm still honored you performed on stage holding my HEAVYWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP BELT!"

Why Are 50 Cent & Claressa Shields Beefing?

50 Cent's feud with Claressa Shields stems from his ongoing beef with her partner, Papoose. The two began dissing one another last month. To start the new year, the battle escalated into a war of A.I.-generated videos featuring each other.

Once Shields found her way into the drama, she wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter): "These rappers don't get they a** beat enough that's the problem."