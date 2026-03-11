Rick Ross Announces 20th Anniversary “Port Of Miami” Orchestra Tour

It's been nearly 20 years since Rick Ross dropped his debut studio album, Port Of Miami. To celebrate, he recently announced a special "Black-Tie Experience Orchestra Tour" with the Renaissance Orchestra and the Sainted Trap Choir.

According to Billboard, the tour is scheduled to kick off on May 29 at the James L. Knight Center. It'll feature stops in cities like Chicago, Philadelphia, Houston, Atlanta, and more. The tour is scheduled to wrap up in Charlotte, North Carolina, on August 29.

“Port of Miami was the foundation of an empire, the blueprint to the biggest boss,” Rick Ross says of the tour. “Twenty years later, we aren’t just celebrating an album; we are elevating the culture. Bringing this music to the stage with a full orchestra and choir in a black-tie setting is about cementing the legacy. It’s luxury, it’s historic, and it’s a milestone we are going to celebrate at the absolute highest level.”

Read More: Gunplay Reveals The Bitter Truth About His Relationship With Rick Ross

Gunplay & Rick Ross Beef

Aug 2, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; American rapper and record executive Rick Ross attends a match between Inter Miami CF and Orlando City SC at DRV PNK Stadium. Nathan Ray Seebeck / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ross may be looking back on the past fondly these days, but unfortunately, the same can't be said for all of his peers. During a recent interview with M3S3 TV, for example, Gunplay admitted that he feels like he was given the short end of the stick when Maybach Music Group was at its peak. For this reason, he says he and Ross no longer have much of a relationship.

“Everybody was a group effort,” he explained. "When it was Gunplay’s turn, it was crickets. [...] I got hit records. Nobody’s giving me a budget. Nobody’s doing nothing. So what you want me to f**king do?”

“If you f**k with Ross, you f**k with Gunplay. That’s how it was,” he added. “But when it came time for me to get the push, it just felt like a slap in the face.”