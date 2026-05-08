Alicia - Song by Hotboii & Lil Baby

Hotboii is going to be dropping Kut Da Fan On 2 soon, and he is preparing for the project with a new song featuring Lil Baby. "Alicia" was dropped on Friday, and it is exactly what the fans have been asking for. This new song features some strong music chemistry between the two artists. Hotboii and Lil Baby go back and forth on the track over some guitar-driven production. The tone of the song is that of a ballad, a style that Hotboii is comfortable operating within. Lil Baby's performance on the track has some weight to it, and it's clear both artists were on the same page while recording this.
Release Date: May 8, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Kut Da Fan On 2
Quotable Lyrics from Alicia
I be too on point, keep the K, I don't need her
Mobbing my space, I'ma shift and delete you
Pretty yellow bitch, rock braids like Alicia
Got her own bag, yeah, my last one's a leecher