Outta Space - Song by Hotboii

Hotboii is an artist who has been around for a while, and as a result, his fans expect a certain quality from his music. This past week, the artist came through with a teaser for his upcoming project, Kut Da Fan On 2. This came in the form of a new single, "Outta Space." The song comes complete with a music video, which tells you what kind of timing Hotboii is on right now. Overall, the song has hard production, and some braggadocios lyrics that speak to the artist's mentality right now. Meanwhile, the flows are sharp, proving that the artist is at the top of his game right now.
Release Date: March 18, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Kut Da Fan On 2
Quotable Lyrics from Outta Space
Stand on business, me, bitch, don't make me tweak, uh-huh
Had to switch my bitch, different bitch a week, uh-huh
You play shit too creep, thought that I wouldn't see, uh-huh
Can you turn me up? Ain't tryin' to get no sleep