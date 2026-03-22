Outta Space - Song by Hotboii

Hotboii is set to drop "Kut Da Fan On 2," and this week, he dropped off a banger simply titled "Outta Space."

Hotboii is an artist who has been around for a while, and as a result, his fans expect a certain quality from his music. This past week, the artist came through with a teaser for his upcoming project, Kut Da Fan On 2. This came in the form of a new single, "Outta Space." The song comes complete with a music video, which tells you what kind of timing Hotboii is on right now. Overall, the song has hard production, and some braggadocios lyrics that speak to the artist's mentality right now. Meanwhile, the flows are sharp, proving that the artist is at the top of his game right now.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!