Turn It Up - Song by Slayr

BY Alexander Cole
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Slayr is one of the most unique and exciting underground artists out right now, and he is cooking with his new song "Turn It Up."

If you are a fan of underground rap, then you are probably a big supporter of Slayr. He is proving to be one of the most unique artists in the space. From his eclectic production choices to his use of melody, Slayr knows how to craft a song. While artists like 2Slimey are going all the way off the deep end with distortion, Slayr uses it in a way that actually lends itself to good music. His new song "Turn It Up" is a perfect example of this. He can go from trap to metal in the blink of an eye, and it all sounds cohesive. This is the kind of artist who is going to excite the youth, and we are excited to hear more.

Release Date: March 18, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: Seventh Heaven

Quotable Lyrics from Turn It Up

Uh, I done came trim than a bitch (Buh-buh-buh-buh)
I make what I want, can't make me change, I will not switch (What?)
I'll leave your pussy ass in a ditch
Might just get some whiplash in this bitch (Let's go)

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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