Turn It Up - Song by Slayr

If you are a fan of underground rap, then you are probably a big supporter of Slayr. He is proving to be one of the most unique artists in the space. From his eclectic production choices to his use of melody, Slayr knows how to craft a song. While artists like 2Slimey are going all the way off the deep end with distortion, Slayr uses it in a way that actually lends itself to good music. His new song "Turn It Up" is a perfect example of this. He can go from trap to metal in the blink of an eye, and it all sounds cohesive. This is the kind of artist who is going to excite the youth, and we are excited to hear more.