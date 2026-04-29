Power 4 - Song by Slayr

BY Alexander Cole
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Power 4 Power 4
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Slayr has quickly become one of the best artists in the underground, and his new song "Power 4" is another impressive showing.

Slayr is one of those artists who will have you hooked as soon as you listen to one of his songs. The underground artist operates within the current UG meta; however, he does it in a way that is much more accessible. An artist like 2Slimey goes for the wildest beats and the wildest vocal pitches. Meanwhile, Slayr operates like an artist who actually wants his music to be heard and enjoyed. On his new track "Power 4," his superior songwriting is on full display. From the production to the melodies, it is clear that Slayr is operating at an exceptionally high level right now, and we can't wait to watch the rest of his career play out.

Release Date: April 29, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics from Power 4

She on that pole goin' crazy, ho goin' crazy
Nobody made me, out of body, crazy
More molly, fading, more molly, fading
Huh, huh (Let's go), huh, no body, grave site

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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