Power 4 - Song by Slayr

Slayr is one of those artists who will have you hooked as soon as you listen to one of his songs. The underground artist operates within the current UG meta; however, he does it in a way that is much more accessible. An artist like 2Slimey goes for the wildest beats and the wildest vocal pitches. Meanwhile, Slayr operates like an artist who actually wants his music to be heard and enjoyed. On his new track "Power 4," his superior songwriting is on full display. From the production to the melodies, it is clear that Slayr is operating at an exceptionally high level right now, and we can't wait to watch the rest of his career play out.