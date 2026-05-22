Homerunner - Song by slayr

slayr is continuing to build momentum in the underground scene with his new single “homerunner.” The track serves as the lead single from his upcoming mixtape Fabula Nova. The track drops on the artist’s 19th birthday after first being previewed in a viral Twitter snippet on May 17, followed by official cover art designed by hunnigarden a few days later. Sonically, “homerunner” pulls from rage rap, melodic trap, with slayr himself reportedly drawing inspiration from Yhapojj while crafting the record. Lyrically, the song balances flex-heavy bars with themes of isolation, internet pressure, and wanting space from the attention surrounding him. The chaotic energy and hypnotic hook already have fans viewing the track as another breakout moment for the rising artist. Slayr is truly in his own lane and stands out increasingly more with each release.