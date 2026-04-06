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CHRÖME - Song by Trim featuring slayr
Up-and-coming South Carolina femcee Trim is seemingly on the cusp of dropping a new EP and one of its singles, "CHRÖME," is out now.
By
Zachary Horvath
April 06, 2026