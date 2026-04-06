CHRÖME - Song by Trim featuring slayr

The pool of talented female rappers continues to grow larger and larger and part of the reason why is because Trim has made her voice known. If you haven't heard of her, she hails from Charleston, South Carolina and has been bubbling for the last two years. She's dropped a handful of viral singles, including "BOAT," which has gone on to receive some remixes with YKNIECE and BunnaB, as well as Pooh Shiesty. Trim seems poised to drop her first-ever project soon, that being a reported EP titled PASS THE TIARA. With a bold name like that, you better be able to stand behind yourself. Luckily, Trim possesses plenty of confidence to give this title some real weight. You can find plenty of it on "CHRÖME" featuring slayr where she pats herself on the back for all the hard work she's done to get to the point she's at already. Spin the braggadocious cut below.
Release Date: April 3, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: PASS THE TIARA (Coming Soon)
Quotable Lyrics from "CHRÖME":
White corset, put this sh*t on
Make my stylist turn me Chrome
I made two hits on this phone
B*tch, alone, I became known