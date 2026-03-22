BOAT REMIX – Song by Trim & Pooh Shiesty

Trim's "BOAT" gained a lot of motion last year, and now we have a 2026 remix with none other than Pooh Shiesty.

Trim is one of the hottest rappers out of South Carolina right now who seeks to capitalize on her momentum with her new "BOAT" remix (the "SLIMEY" edition) with Pooh Shiesty. This late 2025 hit gained motion for its addictive clap patterns, deep and growling bass and kicks, and Trim's own charismatic performance. It's a very relentless cut overall on the mic, and Pooh Shiesty injects the track with some more laid-back and confident swagger. His more gruff delivery contrasts well with the South Carolina femcee's more nasal tone, and we hope they link up for more bangers in the future. At this rate, we can likely expect even more versions of "BOAT" to come through and continue its wave.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.