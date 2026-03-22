BOAT REMIX – Song by Trim & Pooh Shiesty

Trim is one of the hottest rappers out of South Carolina right now who seeks to capitalize on her momentum with her new "BOAT" remix (the "SLIMEY" edition) with Pooh Shiesty. This late 2025 hit gained motion for its addictive clap patterns, deep and growling bass and kicks, and Trim's own charismatic performance. It's a very relentless cut overall on the mic, and Pooh Shiesty injects the track with some more laid-back and confident swagger. His more gruff delivery contrasts well with the South Carolina femcee's more nasal tone, and we hope they link up for more bangers in the future. At this rate, we can likely expect even more versions of "BOAT" to come through and continue its wave.
Release Date: March 20, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from BOAT REMIX
My n***a posted outside of the block,
You know hе get to blasting when n***as act tough,
All of my shooters be ready to scope,
I see you n***as be ready to bluff