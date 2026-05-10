COCONUT WATER - Song by Trim

Trim is an artist whose style has been described as a mix of Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat, and the City Girls. Her music has been going viral as of late, and while the reactions have been polarizing, she persists. She can write a catchy hit, and that is exactly what she did with "COCONUT WATER." This is a track that is filled to the brim with personality. The song is an undeniable banger, and it is proof that Trim is having a ton of fun in her music. Fans have been looking for an artist who is enjoying the process, and Trim fits that bill. Hopefully, she keeps dropping songs like this.
Release Date: May 8, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: PASS THE TIARA
Quotable Lyrics from Coconut Water
He think I act like a bougie bitch, I keep this Uzi clipped
Got this corset on me, it's gon' make me have juicy tits
Used to rock Polo, but now I got on that Gucci shit
If you keep talkin', then I'ma act like a moody chick