COCONUT WATER - Song by Trim

Trim has been going viral as of late, and her latest track, "Coconut Water," takes full advantage of her recent run.

He think I act like a bougie bitch, I keep this Uzi clipped Got this corset on me, it's gon' make me have juicy tits Used to rock Polo, but now I got on that Gucci shit If you keep talkin', then I'ma act like a moody chick

Trim is an artist whose style has been described as a mix of Nicki Minaj , Doja Cat , and the City Girls. Her music has been going viral as of late, and while the reactions have been polarizing, she persists. She can write a catchy hit, and that is exactly what she did with "COCONUT WATER." This is a track that is filled to the brim with personality. The song is an undeniable banger, and it is proof that Trim is having a ton of fun in her music. Fans have been looking for an artist who is enjoying the process, and Trim fits that bill. Hopefully, she keeps dropping songs like this.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!