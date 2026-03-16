2Slimey Goes Viral For All The Wrong Reasons During PlaqueBoyMax's "Song Wars"

2Slimey is an underground rapper who has gone mega viral over the last year or so. Unfortunately, this virality hasn't always been for making good music. If you have been paying attention, you know that the artist makes music with lots of distortion, lots of autotune, and lyrics that are hardly decipherable.

He is the latest in a new lineup of underground artists who prioritize shock value over the music itself. When you listen to a 2Slimey song, you are met with a barrage of sounds, and at a certain point, it all sounds a little bit ridiculous. While some young rap listeners love this new sound, others find it absolutely repulsive.

2 Slimey found that out the hard way over the weekend as he was a contestant on PlaqueBoyMax's "Song Wars" series. 1300Saint, Slayr, and many others participated in this weekend's edition of the contest. For those unaware, "Song Wars" features artists playing a new song for an ensemble of judges. Whoever has the best song wins the weekend.

Southside, DJ Akademiks, BruceDropEmOff, and ImDontai were just some of the judges this week, and it was here where they were introduced to 2Slimey's sound. As you will see in the clip below, they were not feeling it at all.

Read More: Domani Has Always Been An Underrated Force In Hip Hop

2Slimey Is Not For Everyone

In fact, the vast majority of the judges gave the song a 0/10. Akademiks was the only person willing to show a little bit of grace here. He gave the artist a 5/10. It isn't a passing grade, but it's still significantly better than a zero.

Meanwhile, 2Slimey was so upset with the situation that he decided to completely abandon the call altogether. At one point, he gave up, and PlaqueBoyMax was taken aback by the fact that the artist had left the call.