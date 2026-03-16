2Slimey Goes Viral For All The Wrong Reasons During PlaqueBoyMax's "Song Wars"

BY Alexander Cole
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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 26: PlaqueBoyMax attends ComplexCon 2025 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on October 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sara Jaye/Getty Images for Complex)
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2Slimey was a contestant on PlaqueBoyMax's "Song Wars" this weekend, and in the end, he got disrespected by the judges.

2Slimey is an underground rapper who has gone mega viral over the last year or so. Unfortunately, this virality hasn't always been for making good music. If you have been paying attention, you know that the artist makes music with lots of distortion, lots of autotune, and lyrics that are hardly decipherable.

He is the latest in a new lineup of underground artists who prioritize shock value over the music itself. When you listen to a 2Slimey song, you are met with a barrage of sounds, and at a certain point, it all sounds a little bit ridiculous. While some young rap listeners love this new sound, others find it absolutely repulsive.

2 Slimey found that out the hard way over the weekend as he was a contestant on PlaqueBoyMax's "Song Wars" series. 1300Saint, Slayr, and many others participated in this weekend's edition of the contest. For those unaware, "Song Wars" features artists playing a new song for an ensemble of judges. Whoever has the best song wins the weekend.

Southside, DJ Akademiks, BruceDropEmOff, and ImDontai were just some of the judges this week, and it was here where they were introduced to 2Slimey's sound. As you will see in the clip below, they were not feeling it at all.

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2Slimey Is Not For Everyone

In fact, the vast majority of the judges gave the song a 0/10. Akademiks was the only person willing to show a little bit of grace here. He gave the artist a 5/10. It isn't a passing grade, but it's still significantly better than a zero.

Meanwhile, 2Slimey was so upset with the situation that he decided to completely abandon the call altogether. At one point, he gave up, and PlaqueBoyMax was taken aback by the fact that the artist had left the call.

When you make music like 2Slimey, you have to realize that at some point, not everyone is going to love you. Perhaps this will be a life lesson going forward.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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