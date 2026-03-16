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2Slimey Goes Viral For All The Wrong Reasons During PlaqueBoyMax's "Song Wars"
2Slimey was a contestant on PlaqueBoyMax's "Song Wars" this weekend, and in the end, he got disrespected by the judges.
By
Alexander Cole
March 16, 2026