Racist Streamer Chud The Builder Hit With Attempted Murder Charge After Courthouse Shooting

BY Alexander Cole
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NASHVILLE, TN - MAY 9: In this handout photo provided by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, Dalton Eatherly poses for a police booking photo on May 9, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. Eatherly, referred to as 'Chud the Builder,' known for rage-bait videos, was arrested in Nashville and charged with theft of services, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest. (Photo by Metropolitan Nashville Police Department via Getty Images)
Following a shooting at a courthouse in Tennessee, racist streamer Chud The Builder has been hit with an attempted murder charge.

A racist livestreamer named Chud The Builder, known for shouting the N-word online, has been arrested and charged with attempted murder. The 28-year-old man, whose real name is Dalton Eatherly, is currently being held at the Montgomery County jail, according to The Associated Press.

In addition to the attempted murder charge, Eatherly has been hit with a plethora of other big charges. For instance, he was charged with employing a firearm during a dangerous felony, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

These charges stem from an incident that took place in front of a courthouse in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Wednesday. According to reports and police phone calls, Eatherly allegedly instigated a fight with a man outside the courthouse. The man allegedly approached Chud The Builder and attacked him with his hands. That's when Eatherly allegedly took out his gun and shot the man.

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Chud The Builder Finally Faces Consequences

The Associated Press also reported that Chud The Builder was supposed to be in court on Wednesday for an unpaid credit card bill. At this time, there is no indication that he actually went to his hearing.

Additionally, it was reported that the streamer may have grazed his arm with his own weapon. In clips posted to social media, Eatherly could be seen on a stretcher, being attended to by paramedics.

This past Sunday, Eatherly was arrested for refusing to pay a $400 bill at a Nashville steakhouse. When he got accused of being unruly in the restaurant, he began acting erratically and was subsequently arrested. He also received theft of services, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest charges.

Overall, this is yet another example of how internet clout is completely breaking people's brains. Chud The Builder is clearly a disgusting individual, and for many online, his recent arrests are an example that perhaps there is Karma in this world.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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