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Chud The builder
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Crime
Racist Streamer Chud The Builder Hit With Attempted Murder Charge After Courthouse Shooting
Following a shooting at a courthouse in Tennessee, racist streamer Chud The Builder has been hit with an attempted murder charge.
By
Alexander Cole
May 14, 2026