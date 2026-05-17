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President Of OVO Sound Suggests Drake Might Be Dropping Again
OVO Sound's Mr. Morgan took to social media to celebrate the release of Drake's three new albums: "ICEMAN," "HABIBTI," and "MAID OF HONOUR."
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
May 17, 2026