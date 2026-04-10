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ronald savage
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Ronald Savage, Afrika Bambaataa's First Accuser, Mourns His Passing
Despite the history being what it was with Afrika Bambaataa, Ronald Savage is still sending his best to the former's family amid his death.
By
Zachary Horvath
April 10, 2026