Asian Doll Goes Off On Toosii After His Viral Rant About Rappers' Girlfriends Becoming Famous

Asian Doll is not happy with Toosii.

Asian Doll addressed Toosii's recent social media rant about the girlfriends of rappers becoming famous by calling him out on X (formerly Twitter). In doing so, she labeled him "weird" and a "hater" while accusing him of hating on his ex-girlfriend. "You literally went & got your high school crush pregnant which was a cute regular girl who did lashes, you showed her off to your platform of millions of fans, put her in your music videos, brought her on stage while you performed to her..now you mad she got fame gm N****S IS WEIRD & HATERS!!!" she wrote in one since-deleted post.

Although she scrubbed that post from her page, she eventually retweeted a screenshot of it while adding more comments. In another post, she wrote: "Watch who yall date cause n****s be so mad about your come up but wanted you to stay down for his." In others, she questioned his sexuality.

Asian Doll Performs At The Roxy Theatre

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 14: Rapper Asian Doll performs onstage as a special guest at The Roxy Theatre on June 14, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

As for Toosii's original remarks, he asked in a video online: “When the f**k did being somebody’s girlfriend make you famous? When the f**k was that ever a celebrity? You will find b**ches being celebrities, and you don’t even know what the f**k they do. They’re just somebody’s girlfriend or [baby’s mother]. That s**t is crazy. They don’t got a product they’re selling. They don’t do nothing. They don’t got nothing going on. They’re just famous because the world done blew them up.” He did end up clarifying that he wasn't referring to anyone specifically. “I’m not talking about anyone’s [baby’s mother] in particular," he said.

Asian Doll Responds To Toosii

Check out the full response to Toosii's hot take below. The back and forth comes after Toosii dropped his latest project, JADED, on Friday.