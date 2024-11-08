Toosii’s BM Samaria Appears To Confirm Breakup In Hilarious Response To Troll

Samaria J Davis had more to worry about than Toosii this week.

The results of the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election have had a lot of people in their feelings over the past few days. Recently, it even sparked what may be a huge revelation from the mother of Toosii's child, Samaria J Davis. Earlier this week, she reacted to Donald Trump winning North Carolina on X and made it clear that she did not approve. "What the f*ck North Carolina," she wrote simply.

One troll took the opportunity to blame her political views on her rumored breakup from Toosii, which she appeared to confirm in response. "That's why toosie left you," the troll wrote. "You think I give a f*ck about a toosie right now," she replied. "This is not the time."

Samaria Claims She Doesn't Care About Toosii Right Now In Response To Troll

Obviously, Samaria had far bigger things to worry about at the time than her rumored split and social media users can't blame her. With that being said, not all of them are convinced that her tweet confirms a breakup. While some commenters in The Jasmine Brand's comments section think her message indicates that she's over the relationship, others think it's possible it just wasn't her primary concern at the time. Either way, it's gotten their fans talking. At the time of writing, Toosii has yet to respond.