Chris Brown Issues A New Fan Dress Code Advisement For His Upcoming Breezy Bowl XX Tour

Chris Brown is stepping in with a word of caution for fans eager to rep his signature style on his upcoming tour. As he gears up to celebrate two decades in the music industry, the singer is prepping for his “Breezy Bowl XX” tour, which kicks off in June and spans both the U.S. and Europe. Ahead of the concerts, fans have been brainstorming outfits online, with many floating the idea of sporting red bandanas as a nod to the artist’s past looks. But Brown made it clear this weekend—some looks come with consequences.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Saturday, April 5, the Grammy-winning artist addressed the trend directly. With a mix of concern and humor, he urged his fanbase to reconsider their choices. “I would highly advise y’all to NOT do that!” he wrote in bold capital letters, responding to the growing wave of red bandana-inspired concert outfit posts. “JUST GET BROWN BANDANAS SO Y’ALL WON’T RUN INTO ANY PROBLEMS.”

Breezy Bowl XX

Brown didn’t elaborate on the specific risks, but the message was pointed. The red bandana, long associated with gang affiliations in various cities, can carry unintended meaning—especially in areas where symbols speak louder than words. Brown’s tone may have been playful, but the warning was serious. He encouraged fans to opt for brown bandanas instead, offering a safer and still on-theme alternative. “I don’t want people to get the wrong impression and promote the wrong thing,” he added. The statement underscored a larger goal: promoting peace and unity at his shows, not conflict or confusion. “Thank you, and I love y’all,” he concluded, balancing the firm message with warmth and appreciation.