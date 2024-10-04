Toosii Discusses Shaq Infamously Entering His Girlfriend's DMs

Toosii speaks about the one-sided feud he had with Shaquille O'Neal earlier this spring.

Earlier this year, North Carolina rapper Toosii had a brief one-sided beef with NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal. Shaq, who's been living the bachelor life since getting divorced in 2011, is infamous for his willingness to approach women. He sent Toosii's girlfriend Samaria Davis a message that read "can I have that baby." As there was no punctuation in Shaq's message, Toosii interpreted it as Shaq asking for his son. Toosii blasted Shaq for the message, calling him a "weird ass oldhead." He later walked it back when he realized what Shaq actually meant, but still criticized him for sliding into his girlfriend's DMs.

In a new interview with The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne asked Toosii about the spat, and he explained his thought process. "When I read that, I thought he was talking about my son. If I had known he was talking about my BM, on God, I never would've said that," Toosii said. When DJ Envy asked if they spoke after, Toosii confirmed they had not had a conversation. He pointed to Shaq's net worth and social status as reasons why the two have never been able to speak.

Toosii Speaks On Shaq Sliding Into His Girlfriend's DMs

Toosii also explained that his girlfriend Samaria Davis, who is a model with over a million Instagram followers and recently launched a YouTube channel, always shows him who tries to slide into her DMs. He never felt threatened by Shaq or concerned that she would accept his offer, but he was more offended that Shaq even asked the question at all, if his words on the Breakfast Club interview are to be believed.