Toosii & Gunna Are A Perfect Match On Melodic "Champs Elysees"

New York/North Carolina raised rapper and singer Toosii is back with "Champs Elysees", a new single featuring Gunna. This is the first time that these two artists have crossed paths, which is kind of a shocker. Both possess the ability to rap melodically at a high level in addition to sharing similar tastes when it comes to production. Like his new album, a Toosii and Gunna collab is long overdue. It seems as that "Champs Elysees" will be landing on an upcoming album for the "Favorite Song" MC in just about a month.

According to Genius, Toosii will be launching JADED on October 4, with "Fuk You Mean" being the lead-off track. Overall, Toosii and Gunna really do their thing over this soulful and luxurious trap beat. The main attraction has a catchy stop-and-go flow right from the opening lines of the sticky chorus that open up the record. Gunna similarly tackles the instrumental well with his signature auto-tune-tinged vocals. Besides being a head-nodding tune, Toosii and Gunna are also delivering some uplifting bars about chasing what they want in life. For example, Gunna raps, "The mansion in the hills, I need a few more / Five hundred Ms, I'm tryna reach the goal". If you want to hear "Champs Elysees" for yourself, click the music video link down below.

"Champs Elysees" - Toosii & Gunna

Quotable Lyrics:

Yeah, go, uh

Look how I'm reachin' my goals

Whip it, uh, whip it, uh

This here came right off the stove, uh

Champs, Élysées, uh, she wanna shop for some clothes, uh

I told her, "Baby, you know what it is, I'm 'bout to put you in Vogue," uh