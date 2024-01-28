Pressa And Toosii Flex Their Success On "W Hotel"

Canada and North Carolina talents have just merged to bring a perfect track for those chill late nights. Pressa and Toosii, two rappers who have been in the game for about 13 years in total are meeting for the first time. Their respective abilities have formed a new single called "W Hotel." For both of these auto-crooners, this is the first single that they have been a part of in 2024.

For Pressa, the Toronto native, this is his first track since November of 2023. Back then, he dropped a solo cut called "Pressalicious," another chill and dance-ready vibe. This song may make a nice comeback for the summer of 2024 because its release during the winter just did not fit the timeline. On the feature side of things, Toosii is returning after dropping "IDGAF."

Listen To "W Hotel" By Pressa & Toosii

"W Hotel" is a song about wealth, girls, and street life. Nothing out of the ordinary whatsoever topically, but it gets the job done. The best part about the cut is the beat. However, fans seem to like it. Pressa shared a post from Spotify on his Instagram showing how many streams it racked up since its release just yesterday. At the time of the post, it was already over 63,000 streams. Maybe you will enjoy it more than us. Go give it a try with the link above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "W Hotel," by Pressa and Toosii? Is this a duo you need to hear more from in the future, why or why not? Which artist had the better performance and why? Is this going to be a hit song for 2024?

Quotable Lyrics:

Yeah, I'm with Pressa and pressure

Two geeks in the lab like Dexter

New Rolls Royce, it's electric, Spectre

Put me all on my feels, won't text her

Ayy, Pressa (Yo, Crodie)

Yeah, I'm at the top of the W, I got some h**s tryna link with the homies

